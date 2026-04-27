Is Buckley Still An Air Force Base & Do Any Planes Still Fly Out Of It?

There are dozens of U.S. Air Force bases scattered across the U.S. Some are large and well-known, such as Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, which houses the Air Force's most advanced air combat training facility. Others, however, fly under many people's radar. For example, you may not have heard of Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, but the facility traces its roots back to World War II. Named for a World War I fighter pilot that was killed in combat, this base had an interesting history following the second World War. It was briefly an auxiliary field for Lowry Air Force Base before being converted to an Air National Guard Field, and then to a Navy Air Station. It was eventually transferred to the Air Force in 1959.

In 2004, Buckley became the host base for the 460th Space Wing and also hosted the Colorado Air National Guard. After the Space Wing was deactivated in 2020, Buckley became a unit of the new United States Space Force and renamed Buckley Space Force Base. Today, it hosts Space Base Delta 2, which provides support services for global missile warning and tracking. It also houses 117 tenant units, such as the Navy Reserve Center Denver and the Army National Guard Colorado. Overall, the base is used by active-duty service members from every service branch, along with civilians, contractors, reservists, and more. While you may not see any soldiers in uniform on base, you will indeed still see planes flying in and out.