Why Blue Badges Disappeared From Toyota Hybrids
Toyota regularly weighs in as the world's largest automaker by volume, and even if you aren't sure what the Toyota name actually means or where its logo comes from, the company's badge is easily one of the most recognizable ones in the world. However, if you've looked closely at the badge on certain Toyota models over the last decade and a half, you may have noticed different colors on some models.
The logo itself, with its overlapping ovals representing the letter "T" and a steering wheel, is the same — but some vehicles add a blue-colored halo to the design. The blue emblem was used on Toyota's hybrid models, serving as a subtle way to distinguish Toyota hybrids from their non-hybrid counterparts for years. This was particularly important for models like the Camry and RAV4, which were formerly offered with both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains.
In late 2023, however, Toyota began to phase out the familiar blue badges on its hybrid models. This was primarily driven by the automaker's move toward its then-new "Beyond Zero" branding, which encompasses all its electrified models, as well as other alternative-fuel vehicles it makes. Most notably, the shift comes as an increasingly large part of Toyota's lineup comes standard with hybrid powertrains.
From one hybrid era to another
The blue halo Toyota badge first appeared on the third-generation Prius when it debuted in 2009. While the Prius has suffered a dip in popularity in 2026, the wedge-shaped hybrid was the model that symbolized Toyota's hybrid technology more than any other in the 2000s and early 2010s – and the blue Toyota badge was one of its unique touches. As the hybrid lineup continued to expand, the blue Toyota badge would appear on other hybrid models like the Camry, Corolla, and RAV4, which were sold alongside their non-hybrid counterparts wearing the standard Toyota badge.
By the early 2020s, most of Toyota's cars and smaller SUVs were offered with available hybrid powertrains, almost making the blue hybrid badge a formality rather than a unique identifier. Likewise, the growth of the EV market and new brands like Tesla had begun to overshadow Toyota's increasingly mainstream hybrid lineup as the poster children for low-emissions motoring.
Enter the Beyond Zero branding. While other automakers went all-in on EVs, Toyota's Beyond Zero approach is much more diversified, and includes the company's vast gasoline-electric hybrid lineup along with plug-in hybrids, full EVs, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. With this new approach, it was time to kiss the old, blue Toyota hybrid logo goodbye.
Welcome to Beyond Zero
With the old badges gone, Toyota opted for a subtle new blue dot emblem on the rear to represent the Beyond Zero branding. The same emblem also appears on all of Toyota's newer electrified models. This new badge first appeared on the new 2023 Prius, and really hit mainstream awareness with the redesigned 2025 Camry, which introduced a standard hybrid powertrain across the lineup.
Along with the move away from the blue Toyota logo badge itself, Toyota also began to do away with the old "Hybrid" badging in favor of "HEV", which stands for 'hybrid electric vehicle". Meanwhile, Toyota's all-electric models, like the bZ, get the same Beyond Zero blue dot emblem, but with the letters "BEV" for "battery electric vehicle".
Toyota hybrids may no longer be the hippest or most fashionable way to advertise one's green sensibilities, but that's probably a good thing for both Toyota as a company and for our planet. Not only are Toyota hybrids more refined and more popular than ever, but the company's fuel-saving technology has also become so widespread and so normalized that the cars no longer need their own version of the Toyota badge. In fact, if they'd kept the blue badge for all hybrid models, it's likely the original badge that would have become the outlier.