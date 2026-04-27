Why Blue Badges Disappeared From Toyota Hybrids

Toyota regularly weighs in as the world's largest automaker by volume, and even if you aren't sure what the Toyota name actually means or where its logo comes from, the company's badge is easily one of the most recognizable ones in the world. However, if you've looked closely at the badge on certain Toyota models over the last decade and a half, you may have noticed different colors on some models.

The logo itself, with its overlapping ovals representing the letter "T" and a steering wheel, is the same — but some vehicles add a blue-colored halo to the design. The blue emblem was used on Toyota's hybrid models, serving as a subtle way to distinguish Toyota hybrids from their non-hybrid counterparts for years. This was particularly important for models like the Camry and RAV4, which were formerly offered with both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains.

In late 2023, however, Toyota began to phase out the familiar blue badges on its hybrid models. This was primarily driven by the automaker's move toward its then-new "Beyond Zero" branding, which encompasses all its electrified models, as well as other alternative-fuel vehicles it makes. Most notably, the shift comes as an increasingly large part of Toyota's lineup comes standard with hybrid powertrains.