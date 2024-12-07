What Does The Toyota Name Mean?

Over the decades, cars and their brands have sported names with deep meanings. This is certainly true of the iconic Japanese manufacturer Toyota. Since debuting as an automaker in 1936, Toyota has gradually risen to become one of the leading names in the automotive and tech industry, only slightly behind Ford in U.S. sales. Beyond the innovation and consistently fantastic output Toyota has brought to the market, its fortune may be thanks in part to the meaning behind its name.

The origin of the Toyota name stems from the Toyoda family. Kiichirō Toyoda, son of founder Sakichi Toyoda, would be the one to introduce an automotive division during the early 1930s, when the company was known for inventing the Toyoda Model G Automatic Loom. The company's early vehicles were sold under the Toyoda name, but it was later decided to alter this as a way of giving the automotive brand a unique identity. In 1936, following a public contest to find a new name, it was decided that "Toyota" would be the car company's moniker.

So why did changing one letter that made such a difference? Well, it's not the letter itself so much as it is the construction of the word. In Japanese, "Toyoda" requires 10 strokes to write and "Toyota" only uses eight. While this made the name easier to write and market, the number eight also represents good fortune and wealth in Japanese culture.

