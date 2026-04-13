Prius Sales Dipped In 2026 – Here's What Toyota Owners Are Buying Instead

The Toyota Prius isn't the fastest, most exotic, or most traditionally desirable car out there. In fact, many car enthusiasts would say this fuel-sipping hybrid ranks near the bottom of the list in most of the categories that make an automobile memorable. Yet there's simply no denying the historical impact of the Prius, both for Toyota as a company and for the growth of hybrid vehicles as a whole.

From its humble beginnings as an awkward-looking sedan to its mid-2000s heyday as the darling of environmentally-conscious Hollywood celebrities and budget-minded commuters alike, it's been an interesting journey for the Prius, which is now in its fifth generation. By most accounts, the latest iteration of the Prius is the best yet, delivering improved style and better performance compared to the older models, along with the same fantastic fuel economy buyers have always expected.

Despite this, Prius sales have declined in 2026, and fairly steeply at that, with 2026 Prius sales looking to be substantially lower than the previous year. So why are buyers abandoning the Prius? Speaking to The Drive, a Toyota representative says it's largely because they've moved over to the ultra-practical, electrified current-gen Camry instead. In addition, the growth of EVs also likely plays a major role in the decline of the Prius' popularity among the green crowd.