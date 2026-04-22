A Buc-Ee's Near You May Have New Rules For Buying Gas – What To Know Before You Pump

It's difficult to get away from Buc-ee's. Whether you're topping up the fuel tank or charging your car's batteries, the red-capped beaver is often an essential stop for many road trips. If filling up at a Buc-ee's is part of your routine, though, there's something important that you may need to know. The rules around filling up there, and specifically paying for doing so, may have changed.

As USA Today reports, Buc-ee's instituted a new rule at its gas stations, starting March 2026, marking a distinct change in how it handles cash and card payments. Those using cash can still pre-pay in store, but card users will have to pay at the pump. The first that some customers may have heard of the policy change was a sign at the pumps themselves, as shown in a photograph shared by MySA, reading "Starting March 1, 2026, Using a Card for Fuel? Please Pay at the Pump."

As of the time of writing, the company hasn't detailed why it made this change, or whether it will be strictly enforced at all locations. While this might not affect some drivers' routine, this change may actually be a bigger deal than you first think. Let's take a look at some of the possible outcomes of this new policy. Now, there were already some unwritten rules that you should know before pulling into a Buc-ee's, but this is another one to be aware of.