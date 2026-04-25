5 Legendary Cafe Racers That Weren't Built By Triumph Motorcycles

When the cafe racer movement began in post-war Britain, it was mainly British companies like Triumph, Norton, and BSA who dominated the scene. This makes sense, since, at the time, these three were among the biggest motorcycle makers in the country; their stock was easy to find and modify, so their models were popular. However, of these three huge British motorbike brands, Triumph was the leader of the pack, by a country mile. It had released the now-legendary Triumph Bonneville towards the end of the 1950s, and it is this decade (and the 1960s) that is considered the brand's golden era.

It's easy to see why Triumph will dominate every single conversation — many of the most iconic cafe racers were built on Triumph bones. However, as early as the 1960s, other makers were catching on to this rising popularity wave and coming out with factory cafe racer builds of their own. At first, the movement relied on riders modifying so-called "donor bikes" with longer fuel tanks, upgraded fairings, and new seating positions, all definitive features of cafe racer bikes. Over time, brands offered these as stock options on their most popular models. Even with available stock options, buying a standard motorcycle and converting it to a cafe racer build remained popular among enthusiasts.

However, aside from a few legendary models, many of these bikes remain forgotten today, overshadowed by the dominance of larger names. Here are five from brands other than Triumph.