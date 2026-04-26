Does The Air Force Pay Pilots More Than Airlines? The Answer Might Be A Surprise

Air Force pilots, who routinely put their lives at risk by flying into hazardous situations, are paid based on their rank (as with all military personnel across all branches), not what they encounter during the course of their duties. An O-1 earns less than $50,000 a year, while an O-4 earns between $75,000 and $100,000. By the time they reach O-7 through O-10, they've maxed out at $19,000 a month, or $228,000 annually.

Meanwhile, private-sector airline pilots aren't paid by rank but based on free-market demand for their skills. While wages can vary dramatically, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average yearly wage for airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers (as of 2024) was $226,600, and for commercial pilots, almost $123,000 annually. While first-year commercial regional pilots typically make about $85,000, senior captains at major airlines (which have an interesting method for choosing which planes they fly) can rake in $485,500 a year.

It's this very disparity in pay that has left the Air Force with a severe shortage of qualified pilots, with some estimates reaching as high as 1,800, even after increasing bonuses to $50,000 a year (maxing out at 12 years for a total of $600,000). That's on top of benefits like pensions, free healthcare, and basic allowances for both housing (BAH) and a monthly food stipend (BAS). Still, the Air Force is not only finding it hard to recruit new pilots but also to keep those it already has on the team.