How Airlines Choose Which Commercial Jets To Fly

You'd be surprised by how much time airlines spend on deciding which jet from their fleet you'll be flying on for your next trip. For most passengers, what plane you fly on is not even a deciding factor when booking the ticket. But from the airline's perspective, the deployment logistics of that aircraft are a big deal.

The most important thing airlines need to consider is how many people they expect to fly that route. If you're flying between two busy cities, you'll probably end up on a larger jet. On smaller, quieter routes, it doesn't make sense to send a half-empty plane, so airlines go smaller. But it's not just about bodies in seats, it's about which seats. If a route gets a lot of business travelers, airlines are going to favor planes with better premium seating, even if that plane isn't necessarily the biggest available. Take JetBlue, for example, they operate their Airbus A321s with lie-flat Mint seats between Los Angeles and New York as it's a high-demand transcontinental corridor. Those front-of-the-plane premium tickets are where most of the profit comes from.

So, a flight might not be full, but if it's packed with high-paying customers, the airline still wins. And if a route only fills up at certain times of the year, like holidays or ski season, airlines might swap in a bigger aircraft temporarily, just to take advantage of the rush. Some jets offer a better balance of size, range, and comfort, which is why some Boeings rank higher than others. Airlines are constantly adjusting, trying to line up the right plane for what the numbers say they'll need.