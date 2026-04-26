The Old-School Dodge Stratus R/T Coupe Has A Bigger Fan Base Than You'd Think

The Dodge Stratus R/T was a sporty coupe that was discontinued in 2006 — over 20 years ago — due to its lack of sales. Mid-size vehicles were losing out to full-size sedans around that time (the 2007 sixth-generation Dodge Charger offered more power and more muscle), causing automakers to pivot. Since then, you probably haven't heard much about the Stratus R/T. There doesn't seem to be a lot of hype around it, with good-condition examples selling at auction for just a few thousand dollars. While there may not be a ton of people jumping to buy a used Stratus R/T in 2026, that doesn't meant there aren't fans of the car with fond memories of driving it in the 2000s.

While the Dodge Stratus R/T may have not stood out enough back in the day, the ones who did notice it were drawn in by its affordability. It was a way to get a fun, sporty manual car for less money. The 2002 Stratus R/T was $17,755 when new (about $32,600 in 2026 dollars), offering drivers a 200 horsepower car that fans felt was just enough to make it feel pretty zippy. While that may not have offered the best performance out there, it was enough to have fun. And it had the looks to match — it came with a sporty-looking rear wing. One owner on Cars.com reported: "I think its styling is so unique. Kind of looks like a Maserati from the front. The women at work think it's an exotic sports car."