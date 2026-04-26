The Old-School Dodge Stratus R/T Coupe Has A Bigger Fan Base Than You'd Think
The Dodge Stratus R/T was a sporty coupe that was discontinued in 2006 — over 20 years ago — due to its lack of sales. Mid-size vehicles were losing out to full-size sedans around that time (the 2007 sixth-generation Dodge Charger offered more power and more muscle), causing automakers to pivot. Since then, you probably haven't heard much about the Stratus R/T. There doesn't seem to be a lot of hype around it, with good-condition examples selling at auction for just a few thousand dollars. While there may not be a ton of people jumping to buy a used Stratus R/T in 2026, that doesn't meant there aren't fans of the car with fond memories of driving it in the 2000s.
While the Dodge Stratus R/T may have not stood out enough back in the day, the ones who did notice it were drawn in by its affordability. It was a way to get a fun, sporty manual car for less money. The 2002 Stratus R/T was $17,755 when new (about $32,600 in 2026 dollars), offering drivers a 200 horsepower car that fans felt was just enough to make it feel pretty zippy. While that may not have offered the best performance out there, it was enough to have fun. And it had the looks to match — it came with a sporty-looking rear wing. One owner on Cars.com reported: "I think its styling is so unique. Kind of looks like a Maserati from the front. The women at work think it's an exotic sports car."
Is the Dodge Stratus R/T as unreliable as they say?
One of the reasons the Dodge Stratus R/T lost sales over time was due to reports that it was unreliable. The 2.7L V6 engine gained notoriety for early failure due to a common oil sludge buildup issue. Drivers across social media have continued to lament about the downfall of the otherwise handsome and fun Stratus R/T due to the engine — there is even a website dedicated to the notorious oil sludge horrors of Chrysler's 2.7L V6 engine.
However, long-time Dodge Stratus R/T owners would beg to differ. You'll find those that have driven their Stratus R/T on the daily for nearly 20 years without any issue. Some examples are even nearing 200,000 miles on the odometer and have owners reporting that it's still smooth sailing. Many Stratus R/T drivers have noted that the little coupe can handle severe weather, gets decent mileage, and offers a pretty exciting driving experience if you opt for the manual transmission.
While the Stratus R/T may not be the most iconic sporty 2000s car out there, those that drive it will stick up for it with passion, with many calling it the best car they've ever owned after decades of memories. Even SlashGear has called it an underrated Dodge model, often forgotten in conversations where it belongs.