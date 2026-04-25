5 Things That Make More Sense To Rent From Lowe's Instead Of Owning

The weather is warming up for much of the country, and you may have a list of DIY weekend warrior projects: building a new deck, painting the front porch, or creating a backyard fire pit. These types of projects can be both fun and rewarding, but they also have the potential to empty your back account. The costs can add up quickly, and in addition to the materials needed for your projects, you may find that you need some tools or supplies that require a trip to the hardware store.

Before you head to Lowe's to spend your hard-earned cash, you should take a moment to think about whether you'll use that expensive tool or piece of equipment again, or if it's a project-specific item that may end up gathering dust in your shed or garage. If it's not something you'll keep using, put your wallet away and consider renting some of what you need. Select Lowe's stores offer tools and equipment rentals on everything from power tools to floor care, and everything in between. It's easy to reserve what you need. Simply visit Lowe's rental website, select the closest available store and choose your equipment and desired rental dates, and reserve online. When you visit a store to pick up your items, make sure you bring along your credit card and a valid ID. Here are five items we think should be rented rather than purchased.