Drunk Toyota Supra Driver Learns The Hard Way That HP Isn't A Good Legal Defense

Now, it can sometimes seem as though some owners of big, powerful rides think they rule the roads. The Toyota Supra is certainly one such ride, more than capable of throwing its weight around with as much as 368 lb-ft of torque and 386 horsepower (in the case of the '26 GR Supra, as pictured here). Funnily enough, though, no amount of horses gives you license to drink and speed (not that there was ever any doubt about that). Still, Siria Lopez, of Bonita Springs, FL, gave it a try anyway. As the below clip from Lee County Sheriff's Office demonstrates, when pulled over for speeding and questioned about why she was driving so fast, she simply responded, "Honestly, it's just because he has a Supra, and then I thought I was [...] okay to go fast and everything."

Now, the officers attending the incident have surely heard every sob story and excuse in the book, and this one probably wasn't the best thought out. Lopez's entreaty came to nothing, then, and she was arrested. Her passenger, unfortunately for the pair, was no more convincing. When the officer explained that they were pulled over because they were going 125 mph, he responded, "I'm not doing 125, she's not doing 125."

The vehicle was clocked at 123 mph in the end (and not of its own accord). The sheriff's office explained on Facebook that not only had its exhaust been modded, but Lopez "blew a 0.23, almost three times the legal limit." It's possible to get a speeding ticket when you're not even driving the car in question, but that certainly wasn't the case here. The whole incident earned high points for audacity, drinking, and speeding. So high in the latter case, in fact, that Lopez was legally super speeding.