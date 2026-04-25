What's The Difference Between Kelly And Goodyear Tires?

If you're shopping for Kelly tires, you might be surprised to find yourself on the Goodyear site. No, this isn't a fluke: Goodyear and Kelly have been sister brands since 1935. Today, Goodyear is the Tire & Rubber Company's premium flagship brand. It's the more high-end of the two, offering more durability across a wider range of different driving conditions than Kelly. Rain, snow, or rugged terrain, Goodyear probably has a tire for you.

Kelly Tires is more straightforward. Of the two, it's definitely the most budget-friendly option. The Kelly brand is technically older than Goodyear itself, but it's existed under the Goodyear corporate umbrella since the 1930s. It might not be on the cutting edge of innovation, and it might not be advertising the same top-tier performance specs, but Kelly does do one thing better than Goodyear: Give you fine-enough tires at a lower price point. You still get all-season traction and year-round reliability, but just at a much more accessible cost per tire. Beyond pricing, the product lines are pretty different. Goodyear has six different tire types for over half a dozen different kinds of vehicles, but Kelly's lineup is much simpler.