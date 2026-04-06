Are Kelly Tires Any Good? Here's What Users Say
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Every vehicle needs a good set of tires, and researching which brand is right for you can get quite involved, and the process can even present some lesser-known names. For example, while it's a major brand in its own right, Goodyear owns several tire brands that may have slipped under your radar throughout the years. Kelly is likely one such name.
Goodyear promotes Kelly as a sturdy, reliable line of automotive tires designed with affordability in mind. Some models are slightly more performance-oriented, while others look to be simple, cost-effective all-season tires. While a full set can get expensive, there are some tires in the catalog for those on a tight budget that run less than $100 per tire.
At prices like those, though, it's valid to ask whether these are quality tires at a good price, or does their low cost equate to a low-quality ride? Numerous drivers have tried Kelly tires and gone on to share their feelings about the brand's offerings. Here is what users think about Kelly's tires.
Most agree Kelly is just fine, not incredible
Many users seem to agree that while they're not the best all-season tires out there, there's no shame in going with Kelly tires in most cases. Over on Reddit, u/AnybodyReal3525 asked the automotive community for its thoughts on Kelly. The consensus in the thread seemed to be that these tires are just fine and get the job done for the price. Posters on the BobIsTheOilGuy forums also generally agreed that the tires do a decent job and are likely to hold up for a reasonably long time.
Moving over to the Walmart website, Kelly's tires look to have done well with customers. The most frequently reviewed tire, the Kelly Edge Touring all-season tire, has over 400 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of five. The majority of reviews praise these tires for their fair cost, durability, and low road noise.
Over on YouTube, The Stuff I Use Channel has reviewed a few different Kelly models, finding they hold up well for budget tires. In its review of the Kelly Edge all-season tires, for instance, the channel praised their longevity, smooth ride, and strong performance in various road and weather conditions. With that said, Kelly isn't a flawless brand. There are some less-positive remarks to bear in mind before buying.
Potential downsides of Kelly tires
Kelly is a budget brand first and foremost. While its tires get the job done for the price, the brand's offerings can lack in some areas. Folks on websites like Reddit and 1010Tires have claimed that, tire age notwithstanding, the traction from Kelly tires can be less than stellar in inclement conditions. Considering that this is one of the most important attributes in a tire, this isn't a concern to take lightly.
On top of potential traction issues, there's the annoying matter of road noise. While many feel Kelly tires sound fine in most driving contexts, others have had differing experiences. Users on the BobIsTheOilGuy forum, SimpleTire, and the Mavis Discount Tire website claim that certain Kelly tires can get loud on the road, with speed sometimes contributing to increased volume. While these anecdotes are seemingly in the minority, if you want a quiet tire, know that going with Kelly tires will not guarantee a low-volume ride.
Despite their quirks, Kelly seems to be a suitable brand for the average, budget-minded motorist. The brand's tires probably won't blow you away, but at the very least, they should get you from point A to point B without much trouble.
How we came to this conclusion
Our first task was to determine Kelly's place in the market, comparing elements like price and tire variety side-by-side with other tire brands to figure out the position Kelly has carved out for itself in the tire marketplace. Thus, it was understood roughly what to expect from the Kelly Tires line, given the role its products sought to fill.
With the line well defined, we could then move on to reviews, which were pulled from a variety of online sources. Kelly Tires. Owners' and users' opinions on elements such as price, quality, longevity, and noise were considered. We also took into account any other frequently-raised points, and the overall picture helped determine whether users consider Kelly a good brand, a bad one, or, as it seems, a perfectly adequate one for the price.