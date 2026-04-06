Are Kelly Tires Any Good? Here's What Users Say

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Every vehicle needs a good set of tires, and researching which brand is right for you can get quite involved, and the process can even present some lesser-known names. For example, while it's a major brand in its own right, Goodyear owns several tire brands that may have slipped under your radar throughout the years. Kelly is likely one such name.

Goodyear promotes Kelly as a sturdy, reliable line of automotive tires designed with affordability in mind. Some models are slightly more performance-oriented, while others look to be simple, cost-effective all-season tires. While a full set can get expensive, there are some tires in the catalog for those on a tight budget that run less than $100 per tire.

At prices like those, though, it's valid to ask whether these are quality tires at a good price, or does their low cost equate to a low-quality ride? Numerous drivers have tried Kelly tires and gone on to share their feelings about the brand's offerings. Here is what users think about Kelly's tires.