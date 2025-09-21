Who Makes Kelly Tires And Where Are They Manufactured?

With its history dating back to 1894, the Kelly-Springfield Tire Company is one of the oldest American tire manufacturers and also one of the very first to produce solid rubber tires for both carriages and early automobiles. Since its inception, the company has become one of the most prominent manufacturers of custom tires and even the world's top producer of farm tires.

Since 1935, the Kelly Tires brand has been owned by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a subsidiary, and its tires are manufactured across Goodyear's global manufacturing network. Specifically, Kelly passenger vehicle tires are made in the U.S., making it one of the few tire brands produced in America. Furthermore, the Goodyear 2023 Annual Report states that its Americas segment "manufactures and sells several lines of Kelly brand radial tires." In short, Kelly tires are built where Goodyear builds consumer tires in the Americas: the two Goodyear consumer tire plants in the U.S., located in Fayetteville, N.C., and Lawton, Oklahoma.