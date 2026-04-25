These Norwegian Soldiers Still Use An Old-School Tactic To Hide From Drones

Poets, songwriters, and Hallmark cards have long referred to newly fallen snow as winter's blanket, with the fluffy white stuff coating the landscape as far as the eye can see. Militarily speaking, though, winter conditions are a nightmare. Not only is it difficult for ground forces to wade through, but the pervasive stark whiteness makes it difficult to hide soldiers and equipment — especially in this day and age of prolific drone use, where more than 90 countries and non-state actors are now using them.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, that particular war zone has become known as the world's most advanced drone theater of operations. In 2024, drones surpassed artillery as the go-to method of attack, inflicting 70% of all battlefield injuries or deaths. Drone warfare has created a paradigm shift on the battlefield, and the pace of military drone use is certain to increase, especially as they've become cheaper and easier to build when compared to conventional artillery or air assets.

Drones are packed with an array of technological wizardry, including high-definition and thermal imaging capabilities, something that's far more effective in winter environments due to the massive temperature difference between the bitterly cold surroundings and, in the case of human soldiers, their body heat. Interestingly, Norway's Long Range Reconnaissance Squadron uses an old-school method to hide from this highly advanced technology. Soldiers with the elite Arctic warfare unit dig into the snow to build caves (referred to as quinzhees, or quinzees), something kids around the world have basically been doing for centuries.