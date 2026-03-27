30,000 New Drones: Pentagon Names Winners Of Air Dominance 'Gauntlet'

If the 21st century has revealed anything about the way wars are fought, it's that drones are the path forward. Since the United States redesignated the RQ-1 as the hunter-killer MQ-1 Predator, making it a combat aircraft, drone warfare has become commonplace. There are all manner of drones that fly, crawl, run, and swim, and the most recent innovations in the space involve designing smaller, more versatile machines with multiple capabilities.

The Department of Defense has launched several initiatives to seek out all manner of new drone technologies, with so-called "Drone Dominance" as the name of the game. In March 2026, the department revealed the winners of the Gauntlet I uncrewed exercise, which pitted numerous platforms against one another in a series of tests. The goal of Gauntlet I, which saw 25 drone companies converging on Fort Benning, Georgia, was to identify the best one-way drones for various military operations and then order 30,000 for future use. The top three performers were Skycutter, Neros, and Nepatree.

Skycutter is a U.K. contractor that produces 3D-printed drones of all kinds, including heavy-lift, fuel-cell-powered, and ISR units that fit inside a backpack. Similarly, Neros develops small, lethal kinetic-strike drones of various types that are highly versatile. Nepatree's Bumblebee and Hornet drones have already been identified for outfitting the Washington National Guard, and it scored well in the competition alongside the aforementioned contractors.