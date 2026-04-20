$130K Cadillac-V Vanishes Into Thin Air During Apparent Scam

It can often be a real pain to negotiate a replacement or return after something gets lost in transit. Naturally, the higher the value of the item in question, the more pressing the situation becomes, and that's partly why the apparent scam that led to the disappearance of a 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V has led to legal action.

The Escalade-V in question had quite a journey planned for it, from a BMW dealership in Henderson, South Nevada, to AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach, Florida. Ultimately, though, it didn't make it out of the Silver State. The SUV was delivered not to AutoNation Cadillac but to a Las Vegas address, from which authorities then lost track of the $130,000 ride. According to Automotive News, BMW Henderson has filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas against Orlandi's Towing and McCollister's Global Services, which were responsible for transporting the vehicle. The latter arranged for the former to transport the vehicle, the outlet reports, with Orlandi's Towing possessing all the relevant documentation to do so — but things seemingly went awry somewhere along the way.

According to the outlet, the suit claims that the tow company's delivery of the valuable vehicle at the Las Vegas address was made "pursuant to instructions it received from a person representing themselves to be from McCollister's via text message." As this wording and the subsequent mystery of the vehicle's whereabouts make clear, it seems likely, if unconfirmed at the time of writing, that the sender of the text message and an individual (or individuals) at the drop-off point worked together to steal the vehicle.