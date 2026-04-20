$130K Cadillac-V Vanishes Into Thin Air During Apparent Scam
It can often be a real pain to negotiate a replacement or return after something gets lost in transit. Naturally, the higher the value of the item in question, the more pressing the situation becomes, and that's partly why the apparent scam that led to the disappearance of a 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V has led to legal action.
The Escalade-V in question had quite a journey planned for it, from a BMW dealership in Henderson, South Nevada, to AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach, Florida. Ultimately, though, it didn't make it out of the Silver State. The SUV was delivered not to AutoNation Cadillac but to a Las Vegas address, from which authorities then lost track of the $130,000 ride. According to Automotive News, BMW Henderson has filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas against Orlandi's Towing and McCollister's Global Services, which were responsible for transporting the vehicle. The latter arranged for the former to transport the vehicle, the outlet reports, with Orlandi's Towing possessing all the relevant documentation to do so — but things seemingly went awry somewhere along the way.
According to the outlet, the suit claims that the tow company's delivery of the valuable vehicle at the Las Vegas address was made "pursuant to instructions it received from a person representing themselves to be from McCollister's via text message." As this wording and the subsequent mystery of the vehicle's whereabouts make clear, it seems likely, if unconfirmed at the time of writing, that the sender of the text message and an individual (or individuals) at the drop-off point worked together to steal the vehicle.
The vanishing Cadillac and the Carmack Amendment
Replying to a spam text can be frightening enough, but it seems that there are also potentially elaborate text message scams like this to be wary of. This is how both companies find themselves entangled in the dealership's lawsuit. It raises questions such as whether the SUV can be recovered, its condition if it is ever found, and, crucially for BMW Henderson, what the prospects are of recouping the monetary value of the Escalade-V. It's unclear what happened to the SUV, but perhaps the lawsuit will provide some answers.
BMW Henderson's legal action rests primarily on the Carmack Amendment, which was added to the Interstate Commerce Act back in 1906. This amendment covers goods transported across state lines and stipulates that any loss or damage to those goods is effectively proof that the company transporting them was at fault. There are exceptions, such as events declared acts of God that the company had no control over, but it certainly makes mounting a defense difficult.
Orlandi's Towing has claimed that it provided all necessary documentation, including the all-important Bill of Lading, and that it performed its part of the job adequately. Nonetheless, the onus is now on the company and McCollister's Global Services to demonstrate that they were not derelict in their duty. It could prove very costly if they are unable to do so.