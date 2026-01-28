What Happens If You Reply To A Spam Text?

Spam is running rampant. Our smartphones, email inboxes, and social media message boxes are groaning under its weight, with spammers and other fraudsters developing more sophisticated techniques to lure unsuspecting victims. These include text scams, with the Federal Trade Commission noting that some of the most common text scams of 2024 were alleged job offers and phony notices of attempted package deliveries. These are less than subtle, but one of the more insidious examples is the "wrong number" routine.

The United States Senate Federal Credit Union reports that a simple "Hi, how are you doing?" text message can have wide-ranging and long-lasting consequences. It may seem like a harmless conversation starter, but receiving such a message from an unknown number can be very dangerous. The tricky thing about these texts is that they can look like a simple case of a message sent to the wrong number, and this can be the case. If you're dealing with a spammer, though, responding will make it clear that the receiving telephone number is in use. Not only this, but it also reveals that the owner (depending on how they respond) is amiable and has opened a dialogue. This can be all they need to continue the spam text message offensive.