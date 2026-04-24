4 Goodyear Tire Brands That Aren't Available In America
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company just might be the most iconic tire brand in America. Its tires were the first to be used on the Ford Model T, the first to touch down on the moon, and the one and only supplier to NASCAR. (Not to mention that instantly recognizable blimp.) No matter how you recognize the name, there's no denying it: Goodyear is a household staple. But it turns out Goodyear owns tire brands in more than just North America. It also has a handful of regional brands tailored to specific markets that American consumers probably aren't even familiar with.
Today, Goodyear has four tire brands exclusively available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). These brands aren't some budget alternatives or legacy holdovers, either. They're brands just as deeply rooted in local histories as Goodyear is in America. From century-old manufacturers with origins in pre-war Europe to modern brands that came to be under Goodyear's global standards, these four brands make up Goodyear's exclusive EMEA offerings.
1. Avon Tyres
Avon Tyres has been around since 1904, evolving over its 120+ year history to eventually secure a strong foothold in the EMEA motorcycle segment. Avon achieved that success independently, too: It didn't even become a part of Goodyear's family of brands until 2022. At that time, Avon underwent a significant rebrand centered on a "made to be different" philosophy. This was a deliberate effort on Goodyear's part to help their new acquisition connect with even more motorcyclists.
Rather than competing directly with Goodyear's American-made offerings, Avon complements the company's other European subsidiaries by focusing on a niche audience of freethinking riders. The company's product lineup includes tires like Cobra Chrome, featuring visual flair such as snakeskin-patterned tread and optional whitewall designs. It also offers performance-oriented options like Spirit ST and 3D Supersport, catering to sport-touring and hypersport riders. These options are particularly popular in the United Kingdom and Europe, especially with Harley riders.
2. Debica
Debica is one of the more historically complex brands under the Goodyear umbrella. Its origins date back to the late 1930s, during a period of rapid industrial expansion in Poland. It actually began as a part of government-led initiatives to increase industrial capacity to support the Polish military. The outbreak of World War II definitely didn't help their early growth, but the factory survived and rebuilt in the postwar period, and helped with postwar reconstruction in Poland.
Goodyear didn't acquire the majority stake in the company until the 1990s, when Debica was forced to evolve along with Poland's shifting economic system. This acquisition effectively expanded production capabilities and modernized facilities while preserving the Debica name. In the decades since, Debica has focused on scaling production and improving its product line by developing high-performance and ultra-high-performance tires. Its tires continue to sell well in Poland as well as across Central and Eastern Europe.
3. Fulda
Fulda was founded in 1906 in the German city of the same name. Over a century later, the company continues to compete with the best of them in the automotive market. If you know anything about the German Autobahn, you know just how unique Germany's driving conditions are. That fact has been a driving force behind Fulda's development philosophy. The manufacturer is highly focused on reliable all-weather performance, which is something its domestic customer base needs to navigate those high-speed roads.
Fulda's full product range spans multiple vehicle categories, including passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks, and even agricultural equipment. Across the board is Fulda's "Smart Move" concept: A commitment to balancing performance and affordability in equal measure. This makes it a great pick for Goodyear to include in its portfolio. The company struck a deal all the way back in 1962, cementing a highly successful partnership that continues to thrive today.
4. Sava
Kranj is the fourth-largest city in Slovenia, but it's also the birthplace of Sava: Goodyear's Central European tire brand named after the city's river. Established in 1920, the tire brand first received a Goodyear investment in 1998 before the company took full control in 2004. The relationship with Goodyear proved to be a pivotal one. It allowed Sava to keep doing what it does best in the tire space while also continuing to build on its own technological and manufacturing capabilities.
Today, Sava's corporate structure has actually extended far beyond tire manufacturing. Goodyear ownership is to thank for this, as it gives the company the freedom to diversify into multiple new directions without fear that its tire division will fall behind. Sava also has a hold on tourism, real estate, and finance in Slovenia and Central Europe. Still, its tires are what Goodyear was and remains interested in when it invested.