4 Goodyear Tire Brands That Aren't Available In America

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company just might be the most iconic tire brand in America. Its tires were the first to be used on the Ford Model T, the first to touch down on the moon, and the one and only supplier to NASCAR. (Not to mention that instantly recognizable blimp.) No matter how you recognize the name, there's no denying it: Goodyear is a household staple. But it turns out Goodyear owns tire brands in more than just North America. It also has a handful of regional brands tailored to specific markets that American consumers probably aren't even familiar with.

Today, Goodyear has four tire brands exclusively available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). These brands aren't some budget alternatives or legacy holdovers, either. They're brands just as deeply rooted in local histories as Goodyear is in America. From century-old manufacturers with origins in pre-war Europe to modern brands that came to be under Goodyear's global standards, these four brands make up Goodyear's exclusive EMEA offerings.