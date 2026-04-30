Those Gaps You Drive Over On Highway Bridges Serve A Purpose

For something designed to connect two sides, a bridge sure is made up of a lot of divisions. These manifest as gaps that produce that little thunk-thunk as you drive over them, and it can almost feel like bad construction. The thing is that these gaps are there out of necessity. They've got a name, too: expansion joints.

The issue is that bridges aren't static, monolithic structures. Depending on the weather, they tend to expand and shrink. Engineers account for that change by using something called the coefficient of thermal expansion. Concrete, the primary material in bridges, has a coefficient ranging from 7 to 12 millionths per degree Celsius, which is how much its original length expands or shrinks with each degree of temperature change. That may sound tiny, but it adds up fast once you begin to scale up. In fact, a 100 degrees Fahrenheit shift in temperature — which tends to happen between seasons — and a 100-foot slab will shuffle itself around by roughly ¾ of an inch. That's why you may have noticed that bridge gaps feel larger and bumpier in the winter when the concrete in the bridges shrinks.

Beyond this, the bridges also have to deal with things like heavy trucks rolling through, the settling of the ground underneath, and the occasional earthquake. The only solution to all these factors is building in gaps, specifically between sections of the bridge deck or where a bridge meets the normal road. They are typically filled with flexible bits like rubber or interlocking steel that can compress, stretch, or slide as needed. This applies to building bridges over water as well as highway overpasses.