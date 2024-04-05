How To Check If There Was Just An Earthquake Near You (And How They're Measured)

An earthquake just occurred near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.) and it was felt in many nearby and neighboring states like New York and Pennsylvania. It was reportedly of a magnitude 4.8. Taiwan's disastrous earthquake on April 3 was initially measured as a magnitude 7.4, with aftershocks clocking in at a magnitude 6.4.

Although states like New Jersey aren't particularly prone to experiencing earthquakes — as opposed to states like California and other areas that surround the Pacific Ocean — earthquakes in general are fairly common across the world. In fact, at least nine significant earthquakes and aftershocks have occurred across the world since March 14th, according to data provided by the U.S.G.S.

If you ever feel something that might be an earthquake, chances are others felt it too and reported it to the U.S.G.S. Additionally, seismometers (instruments used to measure seismic activity) much more sensitive than humans have likely picked it up, which makes the U.S.G.S. the first place you should check with if you are curious about whether you just experienced a geologic event. The U.S.G.S. website posts information about every seismic event (including volcano eruptions and landslides) across the world as it happens, along with maps of the exact area affected.