The Incredible Way Volcanic Eruptions Create Hairs Of Glass

In recent times, humans have made incredible advances in science and technology. From injectable nanobots to flying cars, it can sometimes feel like the sky's the limit. However, nature continually finds ways to humble us and remind us of our smallness. This often comes in the form of beautiful and terrifying things, like volcanic eruptions.

While scientists have attempted to find ways to predict volcanic eruptions, the reality is that we're still at the mercy of nature's whims. From creating new lakes to destroying entire civilizations, volcanic eruptions have shown us the cycle of destruction of creation and destruction in its most primal form. In fact, when it comes to volcanic eruptions, you may be lucky enough to see one of its most beautiful (and rare) creations: Pele's hair.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Pele's hairs are strands of volcanic glass that are formed through a rare series of events and under specific conditions. Here's how.