Here's When It Makes Sense To Rent A Car (Even If You Already Own One)

Knowing how to drive can be a rite of passage for a lot of people, but owning a car isn't always one of them, especially if you live in walkable cities or don't have a garage. That said, there are still plenty of situations wherein renting a car is still the better option, even if you already have one at home.

There are plenty of reliable car rental companies that can help you out, like Sixt, Hertz, and Alamo, which can fit all kinds of travel needs. Unlike your own car, there are a lot of things you need to know when renting a car, such as taking "before" photos, checking insurance policies, and understanding mileage limits. Not to mention, the many limitations and a whole list of things you shouldn't do, like smoking inside or letting someone else drive. However, car rentals do free your mind in other ways.

One of the most common reasons renting a car can be a good idea is when you need to bring things from point A to point B, which might not be feasible using public transportation or fit inside the car you already own. For example, if you are in the middle of changing apartments, you might need to move a ton of boxes from one apartment to another. In some cases, you may need an SUV or a flatbed truck to haul bigger or oddly-shaped items, like refrigerators, sofas, or even pianos.