Here's When It Makes Sense To Rent A Car (Even If You Already Own One)
Knowing how to drive can be a rite of passage for a lot of people, but owning a car isn't always one of them, especially if you live in walkable cities or don't have a garage. That said, there are still plenty of situations wherein renting a car is still the better option, even if you already have one at home.
There are plenty of reliable car rental companies that can help you out, like Sixt, Hertz, and Alamo, which can fit all kinds of travel needs. Unlike your own car, there are a lot of things you need to know when renting a car, such as taking "before" photos, checking insurance policies, and understanding mileage limits. Not to mention, the many limitations and a whole list of things you shouldn't do, like smoking inside or letting someone else drive. However, car rentals do free your mind in other ways.
One of the most common reasons renting a car can be a good idea is when you need to bring things from point A to point B, which might not be feasible using public transportation or fit inside the car you already own. For example, if you are in the middle of changing apartments, you might need to move a ton of boxes from one apartment to another. In some cases, you may need an SUV or a flatbed truck to haul bigger or oddly-shaped items, like refrigerators, sofas, or even pianos.
You can rent a car just for special occasions
On most days, you may already be content with the number of seats in your vehicle. However, when your extended family or group of friends comes into town, you may need a few more seats for more people. For times like these, you're better off just renting a bigger car for the few weeks they're around, instead of buying a car that you have to maintain the whole year. During the holidays, you might also need to deliver bulky items, like gifts, cakes, or packages to loved ones, which might not fit in the back of your vehicle.
These days, there are also special cars that you can rent for occasions like weddings, bachelorette parties, birthdays, photo shoots, or other events. Whether you want a classic-looking vehicle or a decked-out limo, you can choose a more luxurious option or one with a unique design that fits your theme. You can even role-play your dream life by renting a fancy car out for a day to take your partner out for a date.
Renting cars can also be a fun way to test cars before you make a purchase. In many ways, riding as a passenger isn't the same as driving, especially if you're curious about the feel behind the wheel. It's also a good method to test logistics, such as if you're thinking of transitioning to electric vehicles and are concerned about issues related to charging times or figuring out where the nearest charging stations are.
Rental cars can be great for holidays and travel
Another common and practical reason that a rental car can be your top choice is when you're traveling. Even if you're traveling somewhere near where you live, a rental car can help you avoid adding too many miles to your car. You can also avoid the headaches that come with long trips, like depreciation or lease penalties. When going to another country, it can also be impossible to bring your own vehicle. In many destinations, it can be difficult to reach tourist sites using public transportation. Not to mention, having your own car can give you more flexibility in choosing when to arrive or leave a location, as well as some added peace of mind. In a cross-country road trip, you can even pick a car up in one airport and drop it off in another, where you can easily hop on your next flight without worrying about parking.
When it comes to long road trips, your everyday vehicle may also not be that suited to the terrain of the place you're planning to visit. For example, many city cars designed for parking in tight spots or short drives will definitely struggle if you drag them out to the mountains for a camping trip or drive on sand going to a secluded beach. In this case, you're better off simply renting a car that is built for off-road driving, which can make for a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone.