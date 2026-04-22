How Are Semi Truck Tires Different From Regular Tires?

There are few items on your vehicle that can more directly affect how it rides when you're out and about than its tires. That is every bit as true for your average passenger sedan as it is with the massive semi trucks you see on the freeway.

On the surface, those tires could all be viewed as identical. They're round, made of blended rubber and other materials, and engineered to help cars and trucks keep steady contact with the road, both stationary and in motion. Despite all of those primal similarities, there are a great many separators when it comes to tires made for passenger vehicles and those made for use on a semi truck.

The most obvious difference between those two styles of tire is size. Yes, it should go without saying that tires on those so-called 18-wheelers are significantly larger than the ones utilized on most passenger vehicles. And yes, the reason for the size difference is clear — semi trucks themselves are significantly larger than their passenger carrying counterparts, and sometimes feature automatic tire inflation systems not found in most normal tires. In terms of size, it's silly to even think about a normal sized tire attached to a semi or vice versa. Apart from glaring size differences, there are many more separating regular tires from those you see on semi trucks.