Can You Plug Semi-Truck Tires?

A flat tire can make you late for work, and if you have a flat at home, you may be stuck there until you can get some help. But if you drive a semi-truck, just waiting around may not be an option. After all, time is money, and you've got deadlines. According to Firestone, when a truck driver has a flat, a plug can be used on the tire. But it must be paired with a patch inside the tire. Using just a plug isn't safe.

That's because a plug on its own likely won't be able to keep the tire from losing air pressure after it's been refilled. Whereas the plug-and-patch combo can keep outside elements like water from getting inside and compromising the tire's integrity. Firestone also recommends that the flat be removed from the hub and inspected by a technician before any repair work takes place.

AAA supports this position and also notes that a plug should only be a temporary solution. The plug itself isn't forming a permanent bond to the tire, as it's only being held in place by air pressure. Because of this, it could potentially fail at any time. For truck drivers, this is especially dangerous because of the heavy loads being hauled. So rather than risk it, truckers are better off going for the more permanent solution.