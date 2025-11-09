How Do The Automatic Tire Inflation Systems On Semi-Trucks Actually Work?

Semi-trucks are surprisingly loaded with technology, from cylinder deactivation systems that shutdown areas of the engine to save fuel to safety systems that announce when there are pedestrians, other vehicles, or bicyclists in the truck's blind spot. One of the lesser-known technologies is automatic tire inflation, which makes sure that the semi-truck's tires can be inflated in situations where the tire pressure has gone down.

Automatic tire inflation technology is not new, but manufacturers have recently put more of a focus on the systems they create. There are a number of well-known semi-truck equipment suppliers, such as Hendrickson and Cummins, that offer automatic tire inflation systems to customers.

The system that Cummins offers is called the Meritor Tire Inflation System, and the Cummins brand states it has been equipped on more than 1 million trailers. The MTIS also features "ThermALERT wheel-end heat-sensing technology" that will notify drivers immediately when wheel-ends begin to overheat. The Hendrickson system, TIREMAAX, claims that it will increase fuel economy, reduce tire maintenance, and reduce tire replacement costs.