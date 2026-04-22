This Tech Could Earn You A Ticket For Illegally Passing A School Bus

According to the National School Transportation Association, there are some 480,000 yellow school buses collectively making 50 million trips on any given day. By comparison, all other modes of mass transportation top out at 34 million daily boardings, making the national school bus fleet the largest form of mass transportation in the United States. After factoring in all the ways a school bus is used regularly, as many as 20 billion individual student rides are made every year.

Federal law doesn't address passing a school bus, but it's illegal in all 50 states. Generally speaking, a driver can't pass when the stop arm is out, and the red lights are flashing. These laws typically apply to rural, two-lane roads as well as most multi-lane highways without a physical barrier separating traffic. A study by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services found that over 43.5 million illegal passes occurred during the 2022-2023 school year. Depending on the state, a fine can range from $500 to $1,200. What's more, a driver could lose their license.

Naturally, safety is a huge concern when it comes to keeping all those kids safe. Seventy-five children were killed in 1975 as they were either getting onto or off the bus. That number has dropped considerably in recent years. According to the National School Bus Loading and Unloading Survey, six children were killed in loading and unloading zones around school buses during the 2024-2025 school year. Still, AI-powered school bus safety programs are focusing on bringing that number down even further. Integral to that program are video cameras mounted on the sides of buses that automatically detect and record drivers who illegally pass, all in an effort to further mitigate the risk of injuring children.