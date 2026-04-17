Lexus' Latest Fuel Pump Recall Could Leave Drivers Stranded
A recall notice is one of those things that no vehicle owner wants to read about in the news. Alas, in the age of mass-produced cars, trucks, and SUVs, they are often unavoidable, and can sometimes even affect the overall safety of your vehicle. That may well be the case for a mass automotive recall recently initiated by Japanese automaker Toyota.
For the record, that recall does not include any Toyota-branded vehicles. Instead, it is focused on various models from Toyota's luxury shingle, Lexus, and includes vehicles that were manufactured between the 2015 and 2022 model years. That time span reportedly covers more than 9,100 vehicles, including Lexus RCs made between 2015 and 2022, Lexus GSs manufactured between 2016 and 2020 and IS models from the 2022 class.
According to statements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue with the recalled vehicles is a faulty fuel pump impeller. The NHTSA statement confirms the problematic pumps — which are located in the fuel tank and are designed to pump fuel into the vehicle's fuel injection system — contain an impeller manufactured from "a certain material" that may be prone to swelling. It may even swell to the point that it interferes with surrounding components, which could eventually cause the fuel pump to fail. Such a failure would likely cause the vehicle to stall, and as that could happen while the car is in motion, the risk for drivers being involved in a dangerous on-road crash is significantly elevated.
What to do if your Lexus is included in the recall
Just to re-iterate, there are no Toyota models included in the recall, so that brand's reputation for reliability should not be affected. Likewise, for the time being, no other Lexus models are included either, with reports showing that the fuel pump issue originated from a single supplier and production facility. Per Lexus, engine failure may not be the ultimate result of the fuel pump issue, which could only produce an illuminated Check Engine light or an engine that won't start, so you'll want to pay attention to such issues.
Per reports, Lexus will be sending an official recall notice to the owners of any vehicles affected by the fuel pump recall. It would seem, however, that those notices are not slated to be mailed out to owners until June 8 of 2026. The question then becomes what owners of affected Lexus vehicles who don't want to wait until June can do about the recall?
If your vehicle is included in the Lexus recall, your first point of order should be to reach out to Toyota's customer service division at 1-800-331-4331 for guidance. You will likely need the recall numbers when you make that call, by the way, which are 26LB05 and 26LA05. You can, reportedly, also skip that step entirely, with outlets noting drivers can simply take their recalled Lexus directly to a local dealer. Said dealer should replace the faulty fuel pump assembly free of charge. You will, however, be without your vehicle while that repair is being made. So, be sure to plan accordingly.