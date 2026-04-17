Lexus' Latest Fuel Pump Recall Could Leave Drivers Stranded

A recall notice is one of those things that no vehicle owner wants to read about in the news. Alas, in the age of mass-produced cars, trucks, and SUVs, they are often unavoidable, and can sometimes even affect the overall safety of your vehicle. That may well be the case for a mass automotive recall recently initiated by Japanese automaker Toyota.

For the record, that recall does not include any Toyota-branded vehicles. Instead, it is focused on various models from Toyota's luxury shingle, Lexus, and includes vehicles that were manufactured between the 2015 and 2022 model years. That time span reportedly covers more than 9,100 vehicles, including Lexus RCs made between 2015 and 2022, Lexus GSs manufactured between 2016 and 2020 and IS models from the 2022 class.

According to statements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue with the recalled vehicles is a faulty fuel pump impeller. The NHTSA statement confirms the problematic pumps — which are located in the fuel tank and are designed to pump fuel into the vehicle's fuel injection system — contain an impeller manufactured from "a certain material" that may be prone to swelling. It may even swell to the point that it interferes with surrounding components, which could eventually cause the fuel pump to fail. Such a failure would likely cause the vehicle to stall, and as that could happen while the car is in motion, the risk for drivers being involved in a dangerous on-road crash is significantly elevated.