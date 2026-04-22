Does A Right Turn Traffic Light Mean 'No Turn On Red' In Florida?
Traffic lights can be tricky, depending on where you go. The response you have to a red light at an intersection in one state may not be the same response you need at an intersection in another state. Turning right on red can even get you a ticket in some U.S. cites. But in Florida, a right turn traffic light may still allow a right turn after stopping. But there's also a bit more to it than that.
First off, you must come to a complete stop at the red light. If you keep rolling through the turn instead, you could get a ticket. Next, if there are no posted warning signs at the light, Florida law says you can go ahead and turn right once it's clear to do so. But if you have a sign warning you that there's no turn on red, then you're stuck. Stay where you are until you get the green light.
Similarly, if you have a red right arrow, you of course must fully stop then as well. But don't let the arrow fool you, as it's not an automatic signal that you can just turn once the way is clear. If there are no signs posted that say otherwise (such as a "No turn on red" sign), you may proceed after determining that it is safe to do so. This is the case whether you're at an intersection or a crosswalk.
Crosswalks and malfunctioning traffic lights
If you come to a right turn traffic light at a crosswalk in Florida, keep in mind that you are expected to yield to any pedestrians who are crossing. Even if you've come to a complete stop and are otherwise allowed to turn, you must wait. If your light turns green and someone is still in the process of crossing, you should wait then as well. Additionally, if you're at an intersection with sidewalks but no clearly marked crosswalk present, you still have to yield.
However, there could be times you arrive at a right turn traffic light that's malfunctioning. Maybe it's blinking, stuck, or completely dead. If this happens, Florida law states that you must treat it as a four-way stop sign. That means you must come to a complete stop and yield right of way to traffic coming from all directions. Of course, you must also yield to any pedestrians crossing in front of you. Once the way clears and you have an open right turn, you're free to go. Always be cautious when arriving at a light that's out of order and make sure the intersection is fully clear before you continue.