Does A Right Turn Traffic Light Mean 'No Turn On Red' In Florida?

Traffic lights can be tricky, depending on where you go. The response you have to a red light at an intersection in one state may not be the same response you need at an intersection in another state. Turning right on red can even get you a ticket in some U.S. cites. But in Florida, a right turn traffic light may still allow a right turn after stopping. But there's also a bit more to it than that.

First off, you must come to a complete stop at the red light. If you keep rolling through the turn instead, you could get a ticket. Next, if there are no posted warning signs at the light, Florida law says you can go ahead and turn right once it's clear to do so. But if you have a sign warning you that there's no turn on red, then you're stuck. Stay where you are until you get the green light.

Similarly, if you have a red right arrow, you of course must fully stop then as well. But don't let the arrow fool you, as it's not an automatic signal that you can just turn once the way is clear. If there are no signs posted that say otherwise (such as a "No turn on red" sign), you may proceed after determining that it is safe to do so. This is the case whether you're at an intersection or a crosswalk.