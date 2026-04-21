How Long Users Say You Can Expect Your New Roku Streaming Stick To Last
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You don't have to get rid of an older TV just because you can't stream content on popular apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. If you've got a non-smart TV, Roku Streaming Sticks offer you an easy and cheap way to make your TV a smart one. On top of that, if your smart TV is slow or feels boring, upgrading it with a streaming stick is the most effective way to elevate its performance, capabilities, and watching experience. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers a wider app support, regular software updates, and a long-range Wi-Fi receiver that pulls in the best signal possible. This means you can stream your favorite movies or local TV channels with little to no buffering.
Unfortunately, as with other technology, Roku Streaming Sticks have a finite lifespan. Sticks will likely not spontaneously explode or stop working, but they will reach a point where they will run slowly or become much more difficult to use.
According to several users on various online platforms, a new Roku Streaming Stick should last at least four to five years. But that's not always a guarantee, as there are many factors that come into play. Some Redditors claim that it can outlive that, especially if you take good care of it. However, if you engage in common habits that might damage your streaming stick, say leaving a Roku device plugged in all day, every day, its overall longevity could be knocked down to two years or less.
The lifespan of the Roku Streaming Stick is influenced by a multitude of factors
There are a few things you should know before buying a Roku Streaming Stick if you want to enjoy it for as long as possible. One of the most important things is that quality matters. Roku offers several types of Streaming Sticks, and all have different prices, functionality, and build. While all Sticks offer access to the same great content from streaming services to Live TV, it may be a good idea to choose Roku Streaming 4K or Roku Streaming Stick Plus, available for $34 and $44, respectively, at time of writing. Not only do these devices offer enhanced functionality and extra features, but owners also appreciate that they can last well over six years. One user in a Reddit thread commented that they got both streaming devices in early 2018 and that, to date, they still function like new.
Besides quality, it's also good to consider how you use and maintain your device. If you use your stick for hours on end every single day, its lifespan will definitely be affected, and if you expose it to extreme heat, it may overheat and ultimately fail prematurely. When judging the lifespan of a Streaming Stick, don't just think about physical durability. You should also consider software updates and support from Roku. Some users commented on a Reddit thread that, while their Roku Streaming Sticks were working just fine, they had to purchase new ones after Roku ended software updates.