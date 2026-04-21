Are Amazon Basics AA Batteries Better Than Costco's? These Tests Have The Answer

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Back in the days before many, if not most, home gadgets could be recharged via USB, alkaline batteries were a household staple. Two brands more or less shadowed the rest, which is why many buyers wanted to know whether Duracell or Energizer batteries ruled the roost. There is still plenty of use for AA batteries, but perhaps the question people should be asking is if Amazon Basics AAs are better than Costco's. Both are store-brand options from extremely popular retailers and are more inexpensive than the coppertop and pink bunny brands, which is why there's a decent chance you've got batteries from at least one of those retailers in your junk drawer right now.

Unless you've got a lot of time on your hands, the best way to truly determine which gigantic store chain makes the best AAs is to find objective results from experts who've thoroughly tested them. CNET built a custom rig to test the longevity and power output of batteries from four brands, including Energizer, Duracell, and Rayovac. Of the four, Amazon's AA batteries performed the worst, and by a significant margin; interestingly, its AAA batteries topped everyone else's.

This test raises a red flag over Amazon Basics AAs, but for whatever reason, CNET chose not to include Costco's batteries, which are under its Kirkland Signature branding. To truly figure out which of the two is the better battery, tests that put them directly head-to-head must be used. Fortunately, at least two reputable YouTube channels with huge followings did exactly that, though in different ways. It's a shame CNET didn't include Kirkland in its testing for the best batteries of 2026, because according to both YouTube testers, Costco makes better AAs than Amazon.