What Are The Fluted Spirals On Some Car Antennas For?

The airwaves are replete with songs about being born wild, finally getting back on the road again, or traveling in fast cars down one highway or another. A car's antenna captures signals zipping effortlessly through the air so you can listen to those tunes on the radio. Yet, people have gone to great lengths to customize them with all manner of accoutrements that range from tennis balls, to styrofoam smiley faces, flags, and other crazy toppers.

Since the 1930s, car antennas have gone through several evolutionary phases. The standard length of an antenna used to be around 31 inches, but as technology has advanced, antennas have become shorter and smaller. Today, you're far more likely to find a low-profile shark fin than a straight arrow protruding into the air. Not only do these fin-styled antennas provide a sleeker, more aerodynamic look, but they can also hold several antennas, each capable of snatching different signals (GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, etc.) from the air, making it a truly multi-functional piece of equipment.

Then you have antennas that appear to have a coil wrapped around them — also referred to as fluted or spiraled antennas – first introduced in the 1950s. There are actually a few reasons for the design, but let's start with what seems to be a prevailing misconception — its only function is to keep the antenna from vibrating, thereby reducing the noise it creates as it slices through the air at breakneck speeds. While that's certainly one helpful element, it's far from its only purpose.