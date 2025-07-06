Why Do People Put Tennis Balls On Car Antennas?

If you've ever looked at a vehicle in someone's garage or a truck driving down the highway with a tennis ball on the antenna and wondered why, there are actually some very good reasons for it. For most people, sticking a tennis ball on top of their antenna is an easy way to help determine how far into their garage they need to drive. The tennis ball will make contact with an area, whether a low roof or a shelf, that signifies to the driver they should stop.

You may also see a tennis ball on a large truck's antenna, although that is for an entirely different reason. Many shipping trucks have CB Radios and large whip antennas. Since those antennas can be quite long and move around during normal driving, truckers will add tennis balls to them to keep the antenna from scratching the truck.

In most modern vehicles, drivers and passengers don't even see or notice the vehicle's antenna. Instead of a long stiff wire near the windshield, vehicles now have small and powerful antennas on their roofs. These modern antennas are almost seamlessly designed into the roof of the vehicle to make the vehicle look nice and help with aerodynamics.