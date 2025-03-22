Why Truckers Still Use CB Radios (And How It's Different From GMRS)

Despite the rise of smartphones, satellite communication, and modern two-way radios, CB (Citizens Band) radios remain a relevant part of trucking culture. CB radio can trace its roots back to 1958 when the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) established the Citizens Radio Service, but it didn't really take off until the 1970s. This was an age before mobile phones, so CB radios weren't just a gimmick; they helped truckers stay safe on the road by sharing weather news, traffic information, and other possible dangers. Although this plays a large part in cementing their popularity in the trucking community, films like "Convoy" and "Smokey and the Bandit" played a massive role in introducing CB radio into popular culture.

The years and technology have rolled on, and the emergence of the internet and Instant Messaging saw the popularity of CB radio fade — at least from a general public viewpoint — with phrases like "Breaker, breaker 1-9" and "good buddy" seemingly confined to the dustbin of history. Yet, the story is different in the trucker community, where the CB radio remains commonplace, with some 54% of truckers using it daily. This is also reflected in the sales of CB radios, with the market expected to grow by 3.4% from 2024 to 2033. So why is CB radio still so popular despite living in an interconnected age and alternatives like General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS)?