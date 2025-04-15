Why Do Some Trucks Have Extra-Long Antennas On The Roof?

As if trucks weren't useful enough, some truck owners add even more capability by installing a communications system. UHF, two-way, and CB radios are helpful in trucks because they provide a reliable communication tool that doesn't require cellphone service. The installation of mobile transceiver systems, which need external reception devices, is why some trucks have extra-long antennas on the roof. The longer the antenna, the better the signal it can receive.

The very long antenna used on some trucks is called a whip antenna, and these are commonly used for CB radios or other long-range communication systems. Whip antennas enhance radio reception, particularly in locations with weak signals or obstructions. A type of monopole antenna, a whip antenna radiates signals in all directions and is used for non-directional radio communication, where the direction to the transmitter or receiver changes or moves frequently. This makes them better than that little shark fin on the top of your car, and ideal for walkie-talkies and two-way radios, but they also have limitations — they don't work well for higher frequencies.