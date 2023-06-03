Signal Booster Cell Phone Apps Are A Scam (Even The 'Best' Ones)

It happens in the movies and real life — you need to make an important phone call or access something online, but your phone shows no bars at worst or has a spotty connection at best. The solution is usually a trek to a location where you get better reception, rebooting your phone, toggling your SIM off and then on again, or, if you're lucky enough to be close to a good Wi-Fi signal, just switching to that.

But what if you want an easier solution or you're trapped in an abandoned summer camp by a masked horror villain? Going through all those steps can be annoying and time-consuming, so it would be much more convenient if there were just an app. This is where signal booster apps come in. They promise to get you a better cell signal, possibly for a fee.

The problem is pretty much every app that claims to boost your cell signal artificially is a scam, and they are more likely to slow your phone down and drain the battery than to improve your cell signal.