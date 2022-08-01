The Big Myth About Cell Signal You Should Stop Believing

Losing your cell phone signal is an irritating experience that nearly all of us have encountered at some point. Whether driving through the boonies or camping out deep in the forest, losing connectivity can happen to anyone. Usually when this happens people go to their phones to check the number of bars they have. Most believe that the strength of their cell signal can be determined solely by the number of bars (out of four, generally) that appear in the upper right-hand corner of their display. This actually isn't the truth — not the whole truth, anyway.

The cell signal indicator shows one part of the combination of elements that, taken together, show the true strength of your cell signal.

The strength of your signal can be impacted by a number of things, including how many people are using the signal from a nearby cell tower. If you've ever been to a crowded event and noticed your cell signal is faltering, even though you have full bars, you may have keyed into the truth behind the misconception.