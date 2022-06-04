Is Your iPhone's 5G Service Slow? Here's How To Turn It Off

Everyone loves faster service on their iPhone, and that's why there has been a great deal of excitement over the gradual release of 5G connectivity. Every major carrier in the U.S. now offers 5G in addition to 4G LTE, but the technology is still relatively new and there are three different types at play: mmWave 5G, mid-band 5G, and low-band 5G. Though mmWave is the technology that offers the fastest 5G speeds, it also has very limited coverage. In contrast, the two slower technologies may offer faster speeds than LTE at times, but could, on other occasions, offer similar or even considerably slower speeds, as many iPhone users detailed in a Reddit thread.

An increasing number of flagship smartphones include support for 5G, but some only support the slower networks and you may not always get the best experience as a result. In addition, there are some occasions in which using 5G may cause your iPhone's battery to drain faster. As noted by Fierce Wireless, Apple has taken steps to try and reduce this unwanted battery drain, but you may still find yourself wanting to disable the 5G entirely at times due to power and speed concerns. If that's the case, toggling back over to 4G LTE is very simple.