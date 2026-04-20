Is Having A GoPro On Your Helmet Illegal In California? Here's What You Should Know

From the 1,650-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway that runs all along California's coast up into Seattle, to more intimate swaths of road like the Redwood Highway that wind lazily through towering, old-growth redwood forests, and shorter, more technical bits like the 2.4-mile "Snake" of Los Angeles County's Mulholland Highway, California is an expansive playground for motorcycle riders. It's also a state with an all-inclusive helmet law (California Vehicle Code §27803) that requires both operators and riders to wear a properly secured U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant motorcycle safety helmet, regardless of age, gender, or bike size.

As of 2023 (per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety), the U.S. had almost 9 million registered motorcycles, doubling since 2002 (at 4.3 million). California's steady climate and diverse landscapes made it #1 with 936,809. The Sunshine State of Florida was second at 668,046. And if you're curious, third place went to Ohio, with 407,952, less than half that in California.

Streaming video is now a way of life for everyone, not just those seeking 15 minutes of fame. For instance, according to Global Media Insight, YouTube has over 113 million active channels and 122 million daily active users. GoPro cameras are a great way to show off what you're doing, whenever and wherever you're doing it, on whatever vehicle you're on. And while DOT standards apply nationwide, not every state enforces them the same way, creating a hodgepodge of GoPro camera rules and enforcement practices. Technically, attaching a GoPro to your helmet isn't illegal in California, but it sits in a very gray area that could result in unpleasant encounters with law enforcement.