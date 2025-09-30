Are GoPro Cameras On Motorcycle Helmets Actually Illegal? The Rule Bikers Should Know

GoPros are a great way to record activities where it isn't quite possible to keep a selfie stick at hand. One such example is cycling, where riders often mount GoPros on their helmets to record their trails. The legality of GoPro or other action cameras on motorcycle helmets starts with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Its Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218 sets strict helmet requirements, including a rule that no rigid projection should extend more than 5 millimeters (0.20 inches) from the surface.

Because most cameras and mounts exceed that measurement, a helmet with a GoPro attached is technically not compliant. This standard is meant to prevent snag points that could catch on objects in a crash and increase the risk of injury. Helmet makers echo that warning, advising riders not to drill or modify their helmets and cautioning that non-approved accessories may void certification. That doesn't mean there aren't legal ways to customize your helmet, though.

A BBC-commissioned study on climbing helmets suggested mounts do not always worsen impact safety and sometimes absorb force, but it also found angled hits can increase rotational forces, especially with solid attachments. While manufacturers argue their adhesive mounts break away on impact, there is no binding scientific consensus, leaving the risks unclear. What complicates matters further is that states decide on enforcement differently. DOT standards apply nationally, but not every state enforces them the same way, creating a patchwork of rules. For riders, this means that a helmet camera might be fine in one state, tolerated in another, and ticketed in states with stricter helmet laws, such as California.