Don't Throw Out Your Old GoPro - Use It This Way Instead

GoPros are among the most popular choices when it comes to action cameras. They are small, rugged, and mountable, which makes them ideal for recording all kinds of footage where a traditional camera would be too bulky. However, if you have a spare or old GoPro that you no longer use for your adventures, don't let it gather dust. Since a GoPro is essentially a camera, you can easily repurpose it for various creative or practical uses.

For instance, you can turn your GoPro into a car dash cam. To do this, mount the GoPro on the dashboard, connect it to the car's USB port for continuous power, and start recording. You can then tweak the settings to a wider field of view to capture as much as possible ahead on the road and enable video looping to avoid worrying about storage getting full.

Alternatively, you can use your old GoPro camera alongside your primary camera to capture different angles and perspectives, or repurpose it as a webcam, a security camera, a pet cam, and more.