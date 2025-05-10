Don't Throw Out Your Old GoPro - Use It This Way Instead
GoPros are among the most popular choices when it comes to action cameras. They are small, rugged, and mountable, which makes them ideal for recording all kinds of footage where a traditional camera would be too bulky. However, if you have a spare or old GoPro that you no longer use for your adventures, don't let it gather dust. Since a GoPro is essentially a camera, you can easily repurpose it for various creative or practical uses.
For instance, you can turn your GoPro into a car dash cam. To do this, mount the GoPro on the dashboard, connect it to the car's USB port for continuous power, and start recording. You can then tweak the settings to a wider field of view to capture as much as possible ahead on the road and enable video looping to avoid worrying about storage getting full.
Alternatively, you can use your old GoPro camera alongside your primary camera to capture different angles and perspectives, or repurpose it as a webcam, a security camera, a pet cam, and more.
Use it as a webcam
One of the best ways to repurpose your old GoPro is to use it as a webcam. This way, you take advantage of GoPro's high-quality camera for video conferencing or live streams. For this, you'll need a GoPro Hero 8 or newer, as older models don't support the webcam mode. To get started, first update your GoPro's firmware, and then install the GoPro Webcam app on your PC or Mac.
Once everything is set up, turn on the GoPro and connect it to your computer using the USB cable. Next, click the GoPro icon on the status bar (on Mac) or system tray (on Windows) and select Show Preview to view the live feed from your GoPro. From the same menu, you can switch between lens modes like SuperView, Wide, Narrow, and Linear. Similarly, you can access the Preferences option to change the resolution. Once you're satisfied with the camera settings, all that's left to do is open the app where you'll be using the webcam, such as Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, and then select your GoPro as the primary camera.
Of course, you'll need to mount your GoPro on a monitor or use a mini-tripod to get the perfect webcam angle. Keep in mind that you will only be able to use GoPro's camera in webcam mode and not the microphone. For audio, you'll need to rely on your PC's built-in microphone or connect an external one.
Turn it into a security cam or pet cam
Almost everyone can benefit from having a security camera, and your old GoPro can be repurposed as one. You can use it to monitor the inside of your house, keep an eye on the front door, or even track movement in your garage. Setting it up isn't as straightforward as using it as a webcam, since GoPros aren't designed for surveillance, but it's still possible to do so. To do this, you can use GoPro Labs' motion detection feature so the camera only records when it detects movement.
To get started, download and install the motion detection firmware from GoPro Labs to your GoPro. Then, use the GoPro Labs mobile app to generate a QR code for motion detection and scan it with your GoPro. You can then adjust the motion sensitivity on a scale from 1 to 9 and even set the recording duration to suit your specific needs.
If you already have security cameras, consider attaching your GoPro to your dog. GoPro sells the Fetch Dog Harness for $40, but you can get it for $20 if you are a GoPro subscriber. This harness allows you to attach the camera to both the back and the chest of your pet to capture footage from your pet's point of view. It's a great way to capture playful moments or record your dog's adventures while out on a walk.