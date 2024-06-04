Can You Use A GoPro As Your Car's Dash Cam?

Of course, just because a GoPro can be used as a dash cam doesn't mean it was made to be used as one. We would be remiss to tell you how to use the action camera in your car without mentioning the problems you may experience by doing so, and there are a few substantial drawbacks to consider if you opt to go this route.

Dash cameras automatically begin and end recordings based on what happens to and around your car, but you won't have that luxury if you use a GoPro. Instead, you will have to manually start and stop recording every time you get in your car. It may not seem like a big deal, but it's something that could easily slip your mind, and if you forget to hit record and get in an accident, well, you're out of luck. Similarly, you'll have to manually turn a GoPro on and off, whereas most dash cams work in tandem with the car's power supply. And if you don't wire it to constant power, battery life becomes a factor, as a GoPro can quickly die while your car is off.

If it's connected to a consistent power source, you may encounter overheating issues from constant use or even just from the ambient temperature. Cars can get very hot, especially during warmer seasons and in hotter locales. Although they can withstand harsh climates, GoPros aren't made for long-term use in extreme temperatures, and they can easily succumb to the heat of a car's interior, particularly during the summer.