Jay Leno Calls This US Sports Car The 'Performance Bargain Of The Century'

Jay Leno recently took delivery of a black Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X convertible, which he called "the performance bargain of the century." Leno paid the full price for his ZR1X, the hypercar the mid-engine Chevy was always meant to be.

The two-seater Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is an all-wheel drive hybrid, powered by a mid-mounted 5.5-liter turbocharged V8 engine driving the rear wheels, producing 1064 horsepower, combined with a front e-axle that adds 186 horsepower, for a total system output of 1,250 horsepower. The V8 is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the e-axle uses direct drive. Performance testing of the Corvette ZR1X, as performed by Car and Driver, generated a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, a 0-100 mph time of 4.0 seconds, and a spectacular quarter-mile time of 9.2 seconds at 155 mph. Roadholding on the skid pad came out to 1.15g.

Pricing for the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X convertible starts at $222,195, which includes destination freight, the gas guzzler tax, and carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. Some of the options added to Jay Leno's ZR1X include the 10-spoke carbon fiber wheels for $13,995, the carbon fiber aero package for $10,495, red-painted brake calipers for $695, and a full-length racing stripe for $1,195. Jay Leno got the celebrity treatment once again, as GM president Lloyd Reuss delivered Leno's Corvette to him in person, just as Ford CEO Jim Farley had done last year when he delivered Leno's Mustang GTD, one of which has more horsepower, to his famous garage.