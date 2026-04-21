Jay Leno Calls This US Sports Car The 'Performance Bargain Of The Century'
Jay Leno recently took delivery of a black Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X convertible, which he called "the performance bargain of the century." Leno paid the full price for his ZR1X, the hypercar the mid-engine Chevy was always meant to be.
The two-seater Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is an all-wheel drive hybrid, powered by a mid-mounted 5.5-liter turbocharged V8 engine driving the rear wheels, producing 1064 horsepower, combined with a front e-axle that adds 186 horsepower, for a total system output of 1,250 horsepower. The V8 is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the e-axle uses direct drive. Performance testing of the Corvette ZR1X, as performed by Car and Driver, generated a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, a 0-100 mph time of 4.0 seconds, and a spectacular quarter-mile time of 9.2 seconds at 155 mph. Roadholding on the skid pad came out to 1.15g.
Pricing for the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X convertible starts at $222,195, which includes destination freight, the gas guzzler tax, and carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. Some of the options added to Jay Leno's ZR1X include the 10-spoke carbon fiber wheels for $13,995, the carbon fiber aero package for $10,495, red-painted brake calipers for $695, and a full-length racing stripe for $1,195. Jay Leno got the celebrity treatment once again, as GM president Lloyd Reuss delivered Leno's Corvette to him in person, just as Ford CEO Jim Farley had done last year when he delivered Leno's Mustang GTD, one of which has more horsepower, to his famous garage.
What else should you know about Jay Leno's Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X?
During his video drive, which came after the 'Vette's 500-mile break-in period, Jay Leno marveled at the Corvette ZR1X's sheer amount of horsepower, how well it grips the road and puts its power down, and how comfortable it is to drive, even in the car's "sport" setting. Leno also stated that he bought the Corvette not because it was American, even though he likes to buy American when he can, but because it was the best performance value for the dollar. Leno was also "amazed" by the Corvette's "billet-like" flex-free feel on the road. He also mentioned the ongoing battle between the Mustang GTD and the Corvette at Germany's Nürburgring, saying, "I just like to see America win."
Leno admitted that he paid the retail price for his black Corvette ZR1X convertible, claiming that he is not influential enough to rate a free car from a manufacturer. Yet he was happy to pay around $250,000 for the highest-performing Corvette built to date. Leno also comments that the Corvette ZR1X costs half the price of the Ford Mustang GTD, which isn't the supercar Ford wants you to think it is.
Leno added that Corvette was able to coast on its reputation during the late 1970s and 1980s — until the Dodge Viper came along with its 400-horsepower V10 and forced the 'Vette to raise its game, powerwise. Now, he adds, Corvette is on the same level as Bugatti.