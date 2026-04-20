Why The FBI's Seeking Victim Info Amidst Steam Malware Investigation
If you downloaded any games off Steam between May 2024 and January 2026, the FBI needs you to come forward. (No, you're not in trouble.) The agency is looking into a series of malware-infected titles that were available to download from the online store over the course of those months.
The investigation is focused on seven titles: "BlockBlasters," "Chemia," "Dashverse" or "DashFPS," "Lampy," "Lunara," "PirateFi." and "Tokenova." The FBI has reason to believe all came embedded with malicious software. According to the Bureau's Seattle Division, there's an urgent need to find anyone and everyone who could have unknowingly installed one of these compromised games.
If you downloaded any of these titles, the Bureau wants details about how you first encountered the game, who recommended it, and whether any of the money you've spent on Steam went to any of the games. Depending on how the case goes, it could open the door to restitution and other protections for you.
Why Steam is especially vulnerable
This all comes as part of multiple ongoing cybersecurity issues throughout Steam's massive growth. Since launching in 2004, it has grown and evolved into one of the largest PC gaming marketplaces in the world. Today, it holds more than 100,000 titles and counting across major studio releases and indie projects alike.
Given its size, it's not a shock to hear Steam has a number of past incidents involving fraudulent listings and malicious mods being distributed through third-party channels. It's a huge undertaking to police such a vast online ecosystem, and sometimes, bad actors are bound to slip through the cracks. In fact, we last saw something like this back in 2014.
If you downloaded any of the seven games (or, worse, lost money to one of them), you can report your experience through an official FBI channel or by contacting Steam_Malware@fbi.gov. Going forward, keep in mind the best practices to keep yourself safe from ransomware.