Why The FBI's Seeking Victim Info Amidst Steam Malware Investigation

If you downloaded any games off Steam between May 2024 and January 2026, the FBI needs you to come forward. (No, you're not in trouble.) The agency is looking into a series of malware-infected titles that were available to download from the online store over the course of those months.

The investigation is focused on seven titles: "BlockBlasters," "Chemia," "Dashverse" or "DashFPS," "Lampy," "Lunara," "PirateFi." and "Tokenova." The FBI has reason to believe all came embedded with malicious software. According to the Bureau's Seattle Division, there's an urgent need to find anyone and everyone who could have unknowingly installed one of these compromised games.

If you downloaded any of these titles, the Bureau wants details about how you first encountered the game, who recommended it, and whether any of the money you've spent on Steam went to any of the games. Depending on how the case goes, it could open the door to restitution and other protections for you.