The FBI Says You Should Do This To Protect Yourself Against Ransomware Attacks
As cybercriminals create intrusive programs that violate your privacy, they're also trying to steal your information and take your money. One way to do this is through ransomware, a type of malicious software (malware) that can compromise your device. Once it's there, you're at a standstill and unable to access files, systems, or networks. The only way out is to pay the ransom. Fortunately, the FBI has some tips on how to protect yourself.
The federal agency begins with perhaps the most important tip of all: be careful. This means don't open any suspicious email attachments. Don't click on ads, follow unknown links, or visit suspicious websites. Performing any of these actions could result in ransomware being downloaded to your computer. Use anti-malware and anti-virus software that automatically updates, runs regular scans, and backs up your data. Also, be sure your device's operating system and applications are kept up-to-date as well.
When it comes to your backups, always double-check that they're completing successfully. You should also store them on a separate device, like an external hard drive, so you can easily disconnect it and keep it safe from any harmful malware that may be hiding in your computer. But keep in mind that even with all of the necessary safeguards in place, you'll need even more security if you're a business owner. The FBI recommends using a continuity plan in case of a ransomware attack, so you and your employees will be ready to respond.
Responding to a ransomware attack
Ransomware attacks are evolving and growing more sophisticated, and this means it's more likely that hackers looking for ways to drain your bank account might lock you out of your data. However, if your computer or smartphone gets infected, the FBI recommends not paying the ransom. Doing so does not guarantee you'll recover any of your data. In fact, paying the ransom means you could get targeted again, as it just encourages cybercriminals looking to make a fast buck. Your best move is to immediately contact your local FBI field office. You can also file a report on the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center website. Just visit the site, follow the prompts, and enter your information.
After filing your report, you might get a visit from an FBI agent, but there's no guarantee. If you do, that person likely won't hand you a brand new device, so if ransomware is in your system, the best thing to do after reaching out for help is to stop and don't try to go around the problem. According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Ransomware Response Checklist, you should disconnect your device from the internet to prevent any further contamination. Avoid restarting your device as well, unless instructed to do so.
From that point on, you'll need to take steps to safely return your device to normal operation. This typically means reconnecting systems and restoring your data from a backup that has been kept offline. But be sure the threat has been fully removed before bringing systems back online. Reconnecting too soon can increase the risk of reinfection, which means you'll be right back where you started.