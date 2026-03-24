The FBI Says You Should Do This To Protect Yourself Against Ransomware Attacks

As cybercriminals create intrusive programs that violate your privacy, they're also trying to steal your information and take your money. One way to do this is through ransomware, a type of malicious software (malware) that can compromise your device. Once it's there, you're at a standstill and unable to access files, systems, or networks. The only way out is to pay the ransom. Fortunately, the FBI has some tips on how to protect yourself.

The federal agency begins with perhaps the most important tip of all: be careful. This means don't open any suspicious email attachments. Don't click on ads, follow unknown links, or visit suspicious websites. Performing any of these actions could result in ransomware being downloaded to your computer. Use anti-malware and anti-virus software that automatically updates, runs regular scans, and backs up your data. Also, be sure your device's operating system and applications are kept up-to-date as well.

When it comes to your backups, always double-check that they're completing successfully. You should also store them on a separate device, like an external hard drive, so you can easily disconnect it and keep it safe from any harmful malware that may be hiding in your computer. But keep in mind that even with all of the necessary safeguards in place, you'll need even more security if you're a business owner. The FBI recommends using a continuity plan in case of a ransomware attack, so you and your employees will be ready to respond.