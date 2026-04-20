Why Some Luxury Cars Still Use Analog Clocks

Today's crop of luxury cars represents some of the most modern and technologically advanced vehicles on the road. That includes some of the most powerful luxury cars coming in 2026, and beyond. But as these vehicles deliver comfort, performance, and style in one package, many of them are doing so with an analog clock in the dash. While it may seem like a weird feature that car designers simply missed, the fact is that these clocks are there on purpose.

Some manufacturers leave the analog clocks in place because they're meant to be the centerpiece of the vehicle. This is especially true at night with a clock that is dead center of the dashboard, as it stands out amongst the array of digital lights below it. Some car manufacturers, like Mercedes-Benz and Bentley, use elite timekeeping brands Breitling and Jaeger-LeCoultre, to develop timepieces that resemble actual wristwatches.

Then there's the idea that major luxury car brands, by virtue of their design and often their history, represent a connection to craftsmanship. So, no matter how many times vehicles upgrade to suit the current aesthetic, analog timepieces help luxury cars become something of a time capsule. You might be riding in a modern vehicle with the best technology under the hood and behind the dash. But that analog clock is a constant reminder of tradition, making luxury cars stand out even more than they already do.