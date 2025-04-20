Why Does Lexus Use Analog Clocks And Which Models Have Them?
Analog clocks are a dying breed. Digital clocks have been around for a long time, but the proliferation of smartphones and smartwatches from major manufacturers means that people have become accustomed to seeing the time of day spelled out in numbers rather than on a clock face. These traditional clocks are becoming so scarce that many young people today allegedly do not even know how to read them. Analog clocks are being replaced by digital versions, including in automobiles. Very rarely will you see an analog clock on a dashboard, but there are still companies out there that use them. One example is Lexus.
The luxury arm of Japanese automaker Toyota may be renowned for its reliability, but there are so many aesthetic touches that make Lexus stick out from the pack. That includes the usage of an analog clock. Even with a digital clock on the vehicle's infotainment screen, Lexus will still put the analog version right next to it. The reason why has not been fully explained by the company, but one can surmise that there is something classy and classic about this old-school equipment in a car that is otherwise decked out with the latest technologies. However, not every Lexus still comes with an analog clock.
Only available in sedans and coupés
It may be easier to just have a uniform dashboard design for Lexus that the company can then install in every vehicle it produces, but that is not the case. Four Lexus models feature an analog clock on the dashboard, and they are all either sedans or coupés. Analog clocks can be found in the Lexus IS, ES, and LS sedans and the RC coupé, which Lexus is discontinuing at the end of 2025. The ES and LS models place the analog clock to the left of the infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard. The IS and RC models, on the other hand, opt to put their clocks below the screen, sandwiched between the two air vents on the center console.
Lexus does make another coupé in the Lexus LC, but for whatever reason, the company has opted to leave out the analog clock from this model. The same is true for Lexus' entire line of SUVs. As to why Lexus exclusively has them in these smaller cars, that can probably best be explained by their age. Except for the RC, these are the oldest models that Lexus still produces. The LS and ES were the first two Lexus models, period. Keeping the analog clock in these cars is a nod to their classic origins. Lexus SUVs just don't have that kind of connection to the company's past, with the Lexus RX being the only model that debuted before 2014. It may seem arbitrary, but this could be the method to the madness.