Why Does Lexus Use Analog Clocks And Which Models Have Them?

It may be easier to just have a uniform dashboard design for Lexus that the company can then install in every vehicle it produces, but that is not the case. Four Lexus models feature an analog clock on the dashboard, and they are all either sedans or coupés. Analog clocks can be found in the Lexus IS, ES, and LS sedans and the RC coupé, which Lexus is discontinuing at the end of 2025. The ES and LS models place the analog clock to the left of the infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard. The IS and RC models, on the other hand, opt to put their clocks below the screen, sandwiched between the two air vents on the center console.

Lexus does make another coupé in the Lexus LC, but for whatever reason, the company has opted to leave out the analog clock from this model. The same is true for Lexus' entire line of SUVs. As to why Lexus exclusively has them in these smaller cars, that can probably best be explained by their age. Except for the RC, these are the oldest models that Lexus still produces. The LS and ES were the first two Lexus models, period. Keeping the analog clock in these cars is a nod to their classic origins. Lexus SUVs just don't have that kind of connection to the company's past, with the Lexus RX being the only model that debuted before 2014. It may seem arbitrary, but this could be the method to the madness.

