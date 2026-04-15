Don't Get Scammed: Thieves Posing As Apple Support In Texts & Phone Calls, Company Warns
iPhone users around the world are encountering an Apple Pay scam that could lose you thousands of dollars if you fall victim. According to Consumer Affairs, there is currently a widespread scam going around that looks like a text from Apple regarding Apple Pay fraud. The text is actually not from Apple at all, but from a scammer wanting to get a hold of your bank account or credit card information.
The scam is simple and relies on victims feeling a sense of urgency and panic, making these fraudulent text message schemes quite common. The text will read that a purchase was attempted with your Apple Pay, resulting in your account being locked. It will then say that immediate action is required to get the account back or reverse the charges. If you end up calling the provided number, you will be speaking to a scammer who wants access to your money. They may also send a link to a website that will prompt you to enter sensitive information that hackers can later use.
How to protect yourself against scammers on your iPhone
If you have received a message like this from someone claiming to represent Apple, it's more than likely a scammer. Apple does not reach out for private information or request that customers call, text, or email them. Don't click on any links or call any provided numbers. Apple provides this advice to its customers: "If you get an unsolicited or suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be from Apple or Apple Support, just hang up." You can check Apple Pay right on your iPhone, and you'll be able to tell if it's frozen or if a suspicious transaction was made. You can also call your bank to see if anyone's made any purchases.
If you believe that you may have already been in contact with a scammer, don't panic just yet. Notify your bank or credit card issuer to let them know that the recent transaction was the result of a scam. You should then report the incident to Apple by taking a screenshot of the text and sending it to reportphishing@apple.com) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Remember, since you authorized the transaction, it may be difficult to get the money back. Many victims have reported that they haven't been able to. It's best to recognize the red flags to avoid being in contact with the scammers at all. These scams are quite common since they are easy to pull off, so you'll also see them pretending to be from Amazon or other popular companies. Apple customers have been targeted by these types of scams multiple times.