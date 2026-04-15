Don't Get Scammed: Thieves Posing As Apple Support In Texts & Phone Calls, Company Warns

If you have received a message like this from someone claiming to represent Apple, it's more than likely a scammer. Apple does not reach out for private information or request that customers call, text, or email them. Don't click on any links or call any provided numbers. Apple provides this advice to its customers: "If you get an unsolicited or suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be from Apple or Apple Support, just hang up." You can check Apple Pay right on your iPhone, and you'll be able to tell if it's frozen or if a suspicious transaction was made. You can also call your bank to see if anyone's made any purchases.

If you believe that you may have already been in contact with a scammer, don't panic just yet. Notify your bank or credit card issuer to let them know that the recent transaction was the result of a scam. You should then report the incident to Apple by taking a screenshot of the text and sending it to reportphishing@apple.com) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Remember, since you authorized the transaction, it may be difficult to get the money back. Many victims have reported that they haven't been able to. It's best to recognize the red flags to avoid being in contact with the scammers at all. These scams are quite common since they are easy to pull off, so you'll also see them pretending to be from Amazon or other popular companies. Apple customers have been targeted by these types of scams multiple times.