That Amazon Recall Text Isn't Actually Real - Here's What You Should Know

Amazon has become a target for scammers due to the large number of purchases that people make on the site. CapitalOne estimates there are nearly 13 million Amazon purchases a day, so scammers are bound to catch someone who made a recent purchase. However, there are some ways to immediately tell if a text about an Amazon recall is a scam. First, check the grammar and the professionalism of the text — this recent scam has a very awkward structure, run-on sentences, and improper tenses used throughout.

If you're still unsure, remember that Amazon doesn't send text messages to customers if there is a product recall. This is because Amazon is considered a distributor, not the company that produced and released the product. In fact, Amazon sometimes won't even be aware of the recall itself. When Amazon does catch wind of a recall, it will place warning labels on the product detail page or remove it from the site altogether. Amazon won't reach out directly.

Instead of clicking the link in the text, search for the products you recently purchased on Amazon to check for a warning label. Once logged into Amazon, you can check your Message Center in Your Account to see if you received an official message. You can also check out the original company's website to see if there's an ongoing recall, just in case Amazon missed it.