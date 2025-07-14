If You Received An Unverified Apple Pay Usage Text, It's Probably A Scam - Here's How To Know

Scammers always come up with new ways to scam unsuspecting internet users. These days, they're using modern technologies like AI to portray themselves as legitimate individuals in front of their target audience. We recently covered the DMV scam, where the scammers were reaching out to targets via text message as a DMV official and asking them to clear their outstanding traffic ticket. Now it appears that another similar kind of scam is on the rise, where users are receiving text messages about unverified Apple Pay usage.

Many users have posted about receiving such messages on the Apple community forum and Reddit. According to a Reddit user, the message came from the Apple Security Division, and it says that:

"Your Apple ID (Case ID: 64918273508) has triggered a security warning. A pending $387.99 charge at APPLE STORE—Orlando, FL was detected via Apple Pay Pre-Authorization. Additionally, multiple unauthorized sign-in attempts and Apple Pay setup requests from unknown devices have been flagged. These actions are temporarily blocked, and the charge is under investigation."

The message further provides an Apple support number, along with a link to get assistance. Firstly, the message is definitely from a scammer. It's a classic example of a phishing attack, where the scammer attempts to obtain your personal information and other details by impersonating Apple. But how can you actually determine if the text message is really from Apple or if it is from a scammer? Also, what should you do next once you are sure that the message is from a scammer? Here's everything you need to know.